  06.24.2022

Brandy had some words for her little brother Ray J about his Verzuz performance last night (June 23) and they were absolutely hilarious. The R&B production has quickly became the most chaotic Verzuz pre-show in its very short existence. Crooners Ray J, Bobby Valentino, Pleasure P and Sammie all took the stage taking the crowd and fans viewing at home on an R&B ride they’ll never forget. The ride was unforgettable for several different reasons, but one of the very obvious reasons was because of Ray J’s vocals.

Luckily, Ray J has a sense of humor. He reposted an Instagram video of Mr. Commodore reenacting his “One Wish” performance. “Ok it’s like that? Y’all wrong lol @mrcommodore – It’s gonna be this kind of a day I see! Lol – I’m dead,” Ray J’s caption read.

 

Needless to say, social media has been relentless and Ray J’s big sister chimed right in on the jokes. Brandy let the world know that her little brother hadn’t listened to her strict but very important advice. She also joked about how her comment kept getting deleted and threatened to put it right back up. “Since we deleting comments, I will comment again!” the “Queens” star began.

“Bro, Pops told me that you didn’t drink none of the tea I made for you. He also told me that you were talking all day when I specifically said NO TALKING and only drink water and the special tea I made for you at four in the freaking morning. Caught!!” Brandy didn’t stop there and revealed her one wish.

“If I had one wish, you would listen to your big sis sometimes and especially for verzuztv, but I’m hot as Lord have mercy !!! Smh- when I get off of vocal rest, we are gonna have a serious conversation. And I’m gonna screenshot this comment in case you try and delete it again – and I will post again. Lol,” she concluded.

Take a look at Brandy’s comment below before it’s deleted, again.

 

