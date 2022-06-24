By Angel Saunders
  /  06.24.2022

Last night’s (June 23) Verzuz event was one for the books. Fans from coast to coast tuned in to see the millennial R&B kings Omarion and Mario go hit for hit with their best singles, but there were so many distractions that fans watching on social media didn’t know where to turn. One artist who stole the show was “One Wish” singer Ray J.

According to a tweet from Verzuz’s official account, 570,000 fans tuned in for the highly anticipated sing-off. What made last night’s performance different from previous battles was a pre-show that will no doubt be talked about for years to come. Before the former B2K front-runner and the “Let Me Love You” hitmaker took the stage, Ray J and Bobby V were scheduled to go against Pleasure P and Sammie — but it seemed more like everyone against Ray J.

One user tweeted, “This Verzuz is for people that had signatures in their text messages.” It almost seemed the singers had been suppressing animosity towards each other since then. During the comical competition, Ray J could often be seen looking stressed as the other vocalists attempted to out-sing him on his biggest hits. “They are NOT taking Ray J seriously,” a fan said as Bobby V, Sammie and Pleasure P teamed up to harmonize while leaving Ray J out of the equation.

Eventually, the Scoot E Bike founder danced to the beat of his own drum by himself onstage. “I love that Ray J is [this millennium’s] generation [of] Bobby Brown,” a fan quipped. Before it was all said and done, Mario left us with an important message. “We come up in an era, it was different from this era, when it was no Instagram, no social media,” he said while standing with Omarion. “You really had to tap into your artistry. You know, we got a chance to see things from both sides. Honestly, I feel like we’re both examples for our generation as men, as Black men.” He added, “We got a lot to share with the world.”

Check out the best tweets for a hilarious recap of last night’s show.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Omarion
Ray J

