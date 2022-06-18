R&B singers Omarion and Mario are set to be facing off with their biggest hits in a Verzuz battle, Verzuz announced Friday (June 17) night.

During an interview on the Big Tigger Morning Show, Omarion expressed his thoughts on Verzuz and who he thinks has the skill to take him on in a challenge. “I think there’s a few people out there that I could do, but it’s a small class of people who perform like myself,” he said. Recently, Mario went on The Shade Room to say “O would be the only right fit for the people.” Shortly after the speculations as both performers discussed who they’d want to take on in a potential challenge, it’s finally happening.

The battle between the former lead singer of B2K and the “Just a Friend” singer will take place at The Novo in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 23 at 6PM PT/9PM EST. The event is open to the public and fans can buy tickets at VerzuzTV.com. As usual, it will stream on Verzuz TV’s Instagram, Triller and YouTube.

That same night, Verzuz announced that they will give viewers a “bonus” battle featuring Ray J and Bobby V versus Pleasure P and Sammie.

Are you ready for a night of R&B??? Omarion vz Mario LIVE from LA 🔥🥵🔥 Thursday, June 23rd 6PM PT / 9PM ET BONUS ‼️ #VERZUZ PRESHOW MATCHUP with Ray J & Bobby V vz Pleasure P & Sammie!!! 🎟 TIX: https://t.co/QEI2AqaoU5

📺 Watch on all #VERZUZTV socials pic.twitter.com/9UehAxhljM — VERZUZ TV (@verzuzonline) June 18, 2022

The music series was created by record producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz during the COVID-19 pandemic as as social media users were able to tune into virtual battles between popular artists in the same genre from the comfort of their homes.

Some of the most iconic battles included Ashanti vs Keyshia Cole, Teddy Riley vs Babyface, Erykah Badu vs Jill Scott, Brandy vs Monica, Chaka Khan vs Stephanie Mills, Patti LaBelle vs Gladys Knight, SWV vs XSCAPE, the late DMX vs Snoop Dogg, Gucci Mane vs Jeezy, Bow Wow vs Soulja Boy, just to name a few.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⚡️Omarion ⚡️ (@omarion)