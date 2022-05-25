What an interesting month it has been for Jack Harlow. First, he unintentionally revealed how much he didn’t know about Brandy during a visit to Hot 97, including the fact that she and Ray J are blood siblings. As expected, Twitter had a field day with this revelation, which led to a humorous back-and-forth between Harlow and the “Angel In Disguise” singer.

Now, Brandy has decided to throw on her emcee hat for a freestyle over Harlow’s “First Class,” complete with aggressive bars about her standing as one of the most legendary artists in the game:

“Allow me to reintroduce myself, my name is world famous, one of the greatest, living legend, did I mention my resume is amazing, the game need a breath of fresh air and I’m breathtaking, painting pictures, Cinderella scriptures, but that don’t mean jack in the streets, jack of all trades, now I’m here jackin’ for beats, queens cancel but you can never cancel the queen…”

Produced by Angel López, Rogét Chahayed, Charlie Handsome, Jasper Harris, and Harlow himself, “First Class” is one of the bigger standouts from Harlow‘s sophomore LP Come Home The Kids Miss You and borrows from Fergie’s smash hit “Glamorous.” The song has since become one of the biggest of 2022, spending multiple weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

It’s been a couple of years since Brandy liberated her seventh studio LP B7, a well-received body of work that saw collaborations alongside Daniel Caesar, Chance The Rapper, and her daughter Sy’rai. More recently, the R&B veteran has starred alongside Eve and Naturi Naughton on the musical drama series “Queens.” She’s also released loose cuts like “Starting Now” and “No Tomorrow, Pt. 2” — perhaps her next single could be alongside one of Louisville’s own.

Check out Brandy’s “First Class” freestyle below.