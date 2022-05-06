By DJ First Class
  05.06.2022

Of course there is no secret that Jack Harlow is one of the industry’s hottest talents today. He has been on the scene for quite some time now (2011 to be exact). However, the release of his debut album That’s What They All Say (in Dec. 2020) was where the world really started to wake up. Women lie and men lie but the numbers never lie. According to the RIAA,  Harlow’s debut offering sold over a million units as of November 22, 2021. Since then, fans have been yearning to see what the Louisville spitter had in store next. Today (May 6), Jack Harlow returns for the release of his sophomore album Come Home The Kids Miss You.

In the days leading up to the album’s release, Jack Harlow has been in major teaser mode. It started with a post teasing a song with the hook: “Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature.” Then, there was the psychological thriller-esque album trailer starring Boy Meets World’s Danielle Fishel. The last was a tweet: “Strictly legends on my album.” On the newly shared Come Home The Kids Miss You tracklist, those legends are revealed to be Drake on “Churchill Downs,” Pharrell on “Movie Star,” Justin Timberlake on “Parent Trap,” and Lil Wayne on “Poison.”

“I want to be the face of my shit, like the face of my generation, for these next 10 years,” Jack Harlow said in a recent cover story. “We need more people in my generation that are trying to be the best, and you can’t do that with just ear candy, vibe records. You got to come out swinging sometimes. . . . My new shit is much more serious. Right now, my message is letting muh’fuckers know I love hip-hop, and I’m one of the best in my generation.”

Press play on Jack Harlow’s latest effort now.

Jack Harlow

