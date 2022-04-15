It’s been 30 years since the classic “White Men Can’t Jump” film was released in theaters starring Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson. With recent buzz about a reboot underway, the news has finally broke on who will reprise the iconic characters.

Former “Power” actor Sinqua Walls will take on the role of Sidney Deane, originally played by Snipes, and budding rap superstar Jack Harlow will step into the shoes of Billy Hoyle, the character originally portayed by Harrelson

Harlow’s fellow rapper and friend Quavo initially put his bid in to play Deane, but came up short.

“I think they need to call me, so me and Jack Harlow can do it,” the Migos member told TMZ last month. “I need to play Wesley Snipes’ role. Huncho and Harlow, let’s do it! Jack Harlow’s amazing. He can do everything.”

Reports reveal that Harlow nailed his audition for the role on the first try. In his first-ever screen audition, the “What’s Poppin'” lyricist snagged the attention of filmmakers and executives, including “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris who penned the script for the film.

Barris will also produce the film under his Khalbo Ink Society company with Blake Griffin among the list of executive producers.

The movie will be a new take on the Ron Shelton sports comedy which was released three decades ago on March 27 1992 helping to launch the movie career of Harrelson at the heels of the end of “Cheers.” It also propelled Snipes further into superstardom. The pair played two street ballers who after first trying to get a leg up on each other, join forces for an even bigger come up.

Not only does Harlow posses acting skills outside of his rap career, but the Louisville native is also quite the baller. He previously teamed up with Quavo in a matchup against peers Lil Baby and 2 Chainz for a game of 2-on-2 at Bleacher Report’s Open Run. The two walked away with a 21-7 victory.