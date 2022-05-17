As previously reported by REVOLT, last week (May 11) hip hop newcomer Jack Harlow left Black people stunned when he couldn’t identify one of the most iconic R&B voices in modern history.

During a visit with New York’s Hot 97 radio station, the hosts thought it would be fun to test his knowledge of music. As they cued up an easily recognizable “Angel in Disguise” by Brandy, the rapper could not figure out what it was. He even incorrectly guessed Aaliyah.

While Black Twitter immediately came for him, with responses like “Not recognizing Brandy’s voice is why he shouldn’t be doing Black music,” the singer never joined in on the topic — until now.

Last night (May 16), the “Angel in Disguise” hitmaker tweeted, “I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing his ass to sleep.”

One fan responded, “Not you sat on this for a few days and now deciding to reply after it died down. It’s not that deep.” Brandy saw the message and replied, “I know I’m mad late… but it was a joke. I didn’t know he rapped so I was just Poking, but I see now this was a big thing a few days ago.”

Another fan jokingly added that people should tread lightly when it comes to the singer by mentioning her 2019 hit single, “Full Moon.”

“Hello! Are ya’ll awake? This is not a drill. Brandy said ‘We can dance if you want. Get it cracking if you like,'” the user said.

After receiving comments from fans, Brandy must have felt that her response was a bit too harsh because the Vocal Bible followed up with, “See, I can have a little fun too hehe…. all love,” and included red heart emojis.

The 24-year-old Louisville, Kentucky rapper was born in 1998, the same year that the song that sparked the debate was released.

Take a look at the interview that started it all below.

I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing is ass to sleep. ♠️ — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) May 17, 2022

I know I’m mad late… but it was a joke♥️ I didn’t know he rapped so I was just Poking 😂 but I see now this was a big thing a few days ago ♥️ — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) May 17, 2022

Hello! Are ya’ll awake? This is not a drill. Brandy said “We can dance if you want

Get it cracking if you like…”👂🏾🌚 pic.twitter.com/PQUYPoof6Z — Beguiling Bini Baddie (@Aizehinomo) May 17, 2022