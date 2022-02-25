REVOLT BLACK NEWS
By REVOLT
  02.25.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS
Black Panthers' influence on today's Black Lives Matter Movement

In this segment of “REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly,” we look at today’s Black Lives Matter ...
By REVOLT

The effectiveness -- or lack thereof -- of Kanye West and Drake's "Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert"

This “REVOLT BLACK NEWS” segment explores how prior to Kanye West and Drake’s “Free Larry ...
By REVOLT

Black Girls Code's Kimberly Bryant's mission to train 1 million girls to run the world via tech

In another edition of REVOLT’s “Stand Up For” series, presented by State Farm, Black Girls ...
By REVOLT

FaZe Swagg and FaZe JSmooth team up with McDonald’s to elevate diverse voices in gaming

FaZe Swagg and FaZe JSmooth are teaming up to discover youth trying to make a ...
By Jordan Hall
