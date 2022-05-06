Earlier today (May 6), Jack Harlow officially unveiled his highly anticipated sophomore album Come Home The Kids Miss You. The project is equipped with 15 tracks and features from some music giants like Pharrell Williams, Drake, Lil Wayne, and Justin Timberlake. Leading up to its release was the successful single “First Class,” and Harlow keeps the momentum smoothly rolling by sharing the official visual for it today. The clip excudes luxury and glamour, perfectly fitting for the sample of Fergie’s infamous smash hit “Glamorous” from the 2000’s:

“I got plaques in the mail, peak season, shout out to my UPS workers, makin’ sure I receive ’em/ You could do it too, believe it, I been a G, throw up the L/ Sex in the A-M, uh-huh O-R-O-U-S, yeah and I could put you in first class”

It’s been two years since Harlow liberated his official debut LP, That’s What They All Say, which contained 15 tracks and additional appearances from Lil Baby, Big Sean, Chris Brown, Adam Levine, EST Gee, Static Major, Bryson Tiller, DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne. The project initially saw moderate commercial success (51,000 first-week album equivalent units) before eventually crossing the Platinum mark thanks to big singles like “Tyler Herro” and “Whats Poppin.”

In the meantime, last August saw him connecting with Pooh Shiesty for the well-received “SUVs (Black on Black).” He’s also continued to add to his portfolio from a feature standpoint, appearing on top-tier cuts like Zaytoven’s “TENNESSEE FREESTYLE,” REASON’s “Extinct (Extended),” Babyface Ray’s “Paperwork Party (Remix),” Russ Millions and Tion Wayne’s “Body (Remix),” Eminem’s “Killer (Remix),” the F9 soundtrack standout “I Won” with Ty Dolla $ign and 24kGoldn, and “Ball is Life” with Swae Lee. 2021 also saw him teaming up with Lil Nas X for the Nick Lee, Kanye West, and Take a Daytrip-produced “INDUSTRY BABY”

Be sure to press play on Jack Harlow’s brand new single “First Class” down below.