Today (May 6), Jack Harlow released his sophomore studio LP Come Home The Kids Miss You, which contains 15 songs and additional features from Pharrell Williams, Drake, Lil Wayne, and Justin Timberlake. Some time after the world received the album, hip hop peer Lil Durk took to social media to reveal his sales forecast for his Louisville cohort. Apparently, he also spoke with him about this earlier in the week:

“Told jack harlow couple days ago he gone do 200k first week…”

Chances are, Lil Durk‘s guess is probably right on the money — according to the Twitter account ChartData, Come Home The Kids Miss You is expected to land at the number one spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 160 to 180 thousands first-week album equivalent units. Harlow’s new body of work is also predicted to beat out Bad Bunny’s new album Un Verano Sin Ti.

In a recent interview with “The Breakfast Club,” Harlow spoke on an emotional moment with his mother in regards to his overall success and his changing relationship with his loved ones:

“She was texting me last night like ‘I feel like you’re a balloon just floating away’ … anyone that’s busy and away from their family, it comes with it but it’s like this is the first time for me where its been go, go, go. So yeah I’m lookin forward to getting this album out and maximizing it but I moved back to Kentucky and I wanna be around … I don’t wanna spend my 20s across the world wearing my body out. I want to be with my family.”

Come Home The Kids Miss You follows the 2020 debut Thats What They All Say, which saw collaborations alongside Lil Baby, Big Sean, Chris Brown, Adam Levine, EST Gee, Static Major, Bryson Tiller, and more. That project made it within the top five of the aforementioned chart, and has since earned Harlow a Platinum certification.

Check out the tweets below, along with Harlow‘s “Breakfast Club” interview and his latest video for “First Class.”

