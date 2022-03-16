Jack Harlow is readying his sophomore album. On Wednesday (March 16), a Rolling Stone cover story featuring the rising Louisville star revealed that Come Home the Kids Miss You, his next full-length project, will arrive on May 6.

During the interview, Harlow also confirmed that “Nail Tech,” his latest single, will appear on the effort.

“It’s probably my least favorite song on the album,” he said of the track, a music video for which featured Yung Miami. “But I know the effect it’s gonna have on people. I’m spitting and there’s energy behind the beat… I have different tastes. I can’t believe people love to listen to ‘Tyler Herro’ on repeat and ‘What’s Poppin’ on repeat.”

Come Home the Kids Miss You will take a different direction, including Kanye West-inspired production, Rolling Stone journalist Brian Hiatt notes.

“We need more people in my generation that are trying to be the best and you can’t do that with just ear candy, vibe records,” Harlow explained. “You got to come out swinging sometimes… My new shit is much more serious. Right now, my message is letting muthafuckers know I love hip hop and I’m one of the best in my generation. You can’t do that with nonchalant, like, ‘Eeey, I got the bitches,’ in clever ways over and over again. I got to dig deeper this time.”

As reported by REVOLT, Harlow will also take the Grammys stage next month alongside Lil Nas X, with whom he shares a Best Melodic Rap Performance nomination for their collaboration “Industry Baby.”

Beyond the Grammy Awards, Harlow is also set to make his acting debut as the lead role in the upcoming White Men Can’t Jump reboot. Casting is currently underway for Harlow’s co-stars for the Calmatic-directed flick.

See Harlow’s tweet about his Rolling Stone cover story and Come Home the Kids Miss You below.