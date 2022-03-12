Ye has yet another platinum album to add to his collection. Yeezy’s tenth solo LP Donda has officially been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Donda reached the 1 million equivalent album sales mark nearly six months after it was first released in August 2021.

The album, affectionately named after his mother, becomes Ye’s ninth solo project to reach platinum status. 2019’s Jesus is King is currently certified gold by the RIAA.

Following three eventful listening sessions, Donda was released on August 29, 2021. The 27-track offering earned 309,000 album equivalent units its first week and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. It is Ye’s ninth straight project to reach the top spot during its first week of sales.

Donda featured top-tier contributions from artists such as Lil Baby, Pusha T, Griselda, Lil Durk, Kid Cudi, Baby Keem, Travis Scott, Tyler, The Creator, Marilyn Manson, DaBaby, Fivio Foreign, The Weeknd, Playboi Carti, Shenseea, and more.

In addition to Donda being certified platinum this month, the RIAA also certified Ye’s “Bound 2” and “Runaway” tracks triple platinum. “We Don’t Care,” a song from The College Dropout, has also been certified gold.

It’s unclear if Yeezy’s latest album, Donda 2, will be eligible for an RIAA certification. As REVOLT reported, the Chicago rap star’s album will not be counted on the Billboard 200 or any other Billboard charts since it is being released exclusively through his own stem player.

Since the stem player is considered merchandise, selling the album along with the device violates Billboard’s merchandise bundle policy, which states that albums sold with merchandise are ineligible for charts.

Kanye took to Instagram earlier this week to respond to the news. “Big win for the kid. We can no longer be counted or judged. We won we won we won we won,” he wrote in the post. “We make my own systems. We set our own value aaaand yesterdays price is not todays price baaaaabeeeee!!!!!”

Coincidentally, Ye shared his reaction on March 9, which is also the same day the RIAA certified Donda platinum.