The Lil Durk and India Royale “couple goals” chatter might not let up anytime soon thanks to the Chicago rapper’s new ink.

In the latest move to show his affection, the 7220 lyricist recently revealed a new tattoo that features his fiance’s face on the side of his calf. News of the tattoo sent social media users in a frenzy with a lot of fans questioning the art work.

“Umm @lildurk is this REALLY India Royal? Cause it’s very much giving Indianapolis. Please fix this tattoo cause India does NOT look like this,” wrote one Twitter user.

Umm @lildurk is this REALLY India Royal?! Cause it’s very much giving Indianapolis. Please fix this tattoo cause India does NOT look like this pic.twitter.com/wgyQj8hSAQ — Payola (@Pay_Olaa) May 1, 2022

Black Ink star Charmaine Bey said “We can fix that at @2ndcityink,” via the comments on a post of the ink posted to The Shade Room.

His latest ink comes on the heels of the “Love Songs 4 The Streets” emcee’s move to rent out an entire Neiman Marcus store to celebrate India’s 27th birthday. The trip also came with a $111,000 shopping spree.

While fans have questions on the quality of that tattoo, Smurkio continues to make it known that he is head over heels for his soon to be wife.

“I told my mommy you will make a hell of a wife,” he wrote in an Instagram caption accompanied by a photo of the couple that shows off India’s ten-carat engagement ring. The bling features 20 stones and is valued at over $200,000.

The pair announced their engagement in December 2021 after Smurkio popped the question during a Chicago concert in front of dozens of fans and all seven of his children. Together, India and the “Prada You” rapper are parents to a 3-year-old daughter, Willow Banks.

“You know I love you to death,” said Smurkio during the engagement. “You’ve been holding me down when I was going through a lot. You’re the realest and I just love you to death.”

It looks like he’s backing that sentiment up with permanent ink ahead of exchanging vows.