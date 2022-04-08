Jack Harlow is currently readying his sophomore album. Recently, the Louisville star revealed that Come Home the Kids Miss You, his next full-length project, will arrive on May 6. Today (Apr. 8), the latest taste from the project has officially arrived, and it’s safe to say the track has already gotten its fair share of attention thanks to a viral snippet Harlow posted last week. The freshly released “First Class” single sees Harlow gliding over a sample of Fergie’s infamous smash hit “Glamorous” from the 2000’s:

“I got plaques in the mail, peak season, shout out to my UPS workers, makin’ sure I receive ’em/ You could do it too, believe it, I been a G, throw up the L/ Sex in the A-M, uh-huh O-R-O-U-S, yeah and I could put you in first class”

It’s been two years since Harlow liberated his official debut LP, That’s What They All Say, which contained 15 tracks and additional appearances from Lil Baby, Big Sean, Chris Brown, Adam Levine, EST Gee, Static Major, Bryson Tiller, DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne. The project initially saw moderate commercial success (51,000 first-week album equivalent units) before eventually crossing the Platinum mark thanks to big singles like “Tyler Herro” and “Whats Poppin.”

In the meantime, last August saw him connecting with Pooh Shiesty for the well-received “SUVs (Black on Black).” He’s also continued to add to his portfolio from a feature standpoint, appearing on top-tier cuts like Zaytoven’s “TENNESSEE FREESTYLE,” REASON’s “Extinct (Extended),” Babyface Ray’s “Paperwork Party (Remix),” Russ Millions and Tion Wayne’s “Body (Remix),” Eminem’s “Killer (Remix),” the F9 soundtrack standout “I Won” with Ty Dolla $ign and 24kGoldn, and “Ball is Life” with Swae Lee. 2021 also saw him teaming up with Lil Nas X for the Nick Lee, Kanye West, and Take a Daytrip-produced “INDUSTRY BABY”

Be sure to press play on Jack Harlow’s brand new single “First Class” down below.