Yesterday (May 2), the Neighborhood Heroes Foundation — an organization founded by Lil Durk — treated 20 kids to a White Sox baseball game where the Chicago rapper threw the first pitch.

“Today, we surprised 20 southside kids with Sox suite tickets & @lildurk, who threw out an amazing first pitch!!! All these students the will be apart of our newest program where we’ll be taking them to HBCU Colleges & exposing them to different careers,” the foundation captioned a post.

The post showed a video recapping the day’s events with the kids meeting Durk in the suite and Durk speaking to local news outlets. His track “What Happened to Virgil” featuring Gunna played over the clip.

The “When We Shoot” rapper describes his foundation’s mission as one that empowers and works with everyday heroes that take the lead to make a positive change in the lives of those within under-resourced neighborhoods.

In January, Lil Durk announced his “7220 Tour” would include stops in 17 cities. The first show kicked off on April 8 in Phoenix, Arizona.

While in Chicago for the White Sox game with the kids, Durk also performed at the United Center later that evening for his last show of the tour. It was a sold-out event.

The Chicago rapper had an eventful day. In between mentoring the youth and performing in front of a sold-out crowd in his hometown, Durk also made time to stop by his granny’s house. He shared the sweet experience on his Instagram Stories.

Durk’s Neighborhood Heroes Foundation also hosts events like Chi-Giving where the rapper gave away 1,000 turkeys to families in need in his city for the holidays. The Chicago native’s organization also sponsors Durk’s Birthday Giveback which supports those in the disabled community.

Last month, Durk had fans blowing up social media when he used a viral lookalike in his “Blocklist” music video. Durkio dubbed the young man, Perkio. The two have hung out on multiple occasions since then.