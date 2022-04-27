By Angel Saunders
  /  04.27.2022

On Tuesday (April 26), the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools (TRACS) granted Morris Brown College full accreditation after nearly 20 years in a unanimous vote.

This decision allows students to attend the HBCU, receive federal funding, Pell grants and graduate with accredited degrees. Students attending schools without accreditation do not qualify for federal financial aid. According to Morris Brown’s President Dr. Kevin James, the school will be the first college in the United States to regain full accreditation and funding after almost 20 years without it.

In 2002, the downtown Atlanta college attempted to become an accredited university but was denied by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools due to exponential debt.

Reports show that last year the popular HBCU seen in the 2002 film Drumline actually only had around 50 students enrolled.

At the moment, Morris Brown College offers bachelor’s degrees in music, hospitality management and psychology. Certificates for eSports, nonprofit management and business entrepreneurship can also be attained.

It costs about $4,250 a semester to attend the HBCU.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, James said, “Morris Brown College just made history.” He continued, “We’re excited about it. A lot of people had written us off. But due to a lot of hard work and dedication, we were able to regain our accreditation.” The 141-year-old college gained candidacy last year.

The publication went on to state that TRACS President Timothy Eaton said the HBCU “demonstrated a sound fundraising strategy and had some successful fundraising.”

Civil rights activist Maurice Hobson previously told Atlanta’s 11 Alive, “Morris Brown College is unique to the Atlanta experience when we talk about historically Black colleges and universities.” He continued, “Morris Brown College was the first college in the state of Georgia that was owned and operated purely and solely by Black people.”

Tomorrow (April 28), a press conference will be held with an official announcement. The engagement will also address how the school will move forward with future plans.

Trending
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Rowdy Rebel | The Crew League (S2, Ep. 3)

Rowdy Rebel and the Shhh Gang shoot it out with King Combs and the CYN ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  06.18.2021
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

Pretty Vee on "Wild N' Out," turning funny to money and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

Pretty Vee joins hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a new episode of “Assets ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.16.2021
View More