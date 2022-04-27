On Tuesday (April 26), the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools (TRACS) granted Morris Brown College full accreditation after nearly 20 years in a unanimous vote.

This decision allows students to attend the HBCU, receive federal funding, Pell grants and graduate with accredited degrees. Students attending schools without accreditation do not qualify for federal financial aid. According to Morris Brown’s President Dr. Kevin James, the school will be the first college in the United States to regain full accreditation and funding after almost 20 years without it.

In 2002, the downtown Atlanta college attempted to become an accredited university but was denied by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools due to exponential debt.

Reports show that last year the popular HBCU seen in the 2002 film Drumline actually only had around 50 students enrolled.

At the moment, Morris Brown College offers bachelor’s degrees in music, hospitality management and psychology. Certificates for eSports, nonprofit management and business entrepreneurship can also be attained.

It costs about $4,250 a semester to attend the HBCU.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, James said, “Morris Brown College just made history.” He continued, “We’re excited about it. A lot of people had written us off. But due to a lot of hard work and dedication, we were able to regain our accreditation.” The 141-year-old college gained candidacy last year.

The publication went on to state that TRACS President Timothy Eaton said the HBCU “demonstrated a sound fundraising strategy and had some successful fundraising.”

Civil rights activist Maurice Hobson previously told Atlanta’s 11 Alive, “Morris Brown College is unique to the Atlanta experience when we talk about historically Black colleges and universities.” He continued, “Morris Brown College was the first college in the state of Georgia that was owned and operated purely and solely by Black people.”

Tomorrow (April 28), a press conference will be held with an official announcement. The engagement will also address how the school will move forward with future plans.