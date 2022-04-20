Known for his viral catchphrase “where we bout to eat?” the late Antwain Fowler had such a major impact on the world. Despite a heavy heart, the social media star’s mother Christina B., felt inspired to open a seafood restaurant in rememberance of her son. The restaurant will be named “WWB2EA” an acronym for his humorous phrase.

Christina says this is to celebrate his big personality and the full life that he lived in a positive way. Antwain was diagnosed with Auto-immune Enterapothy in July of 2015 and passed away November of 2021. The fundraiser is to support the family’s financial efforts as they’re currently taking care of medical expenses. His mother also emphasizes that donations and simply sharing the information are both greatly appreciated to help his shining spirit live on forever.

A message Christina wrote on the GoFundMe page states, “My son made a huge impact on the World without even trying. Throughout his little life he’s been strong against all odds hospitals, doctors appointments countless amount of surgeries to go so soon! I come with Good grace and hope you guys see this as a legendary idea. Upon his death I’ve stated that I wish to open a restaurant in remembrance of him called “WWB2EA” which means (where we bout to eat at) in his own words. Those words had the world in an uproar with his reaction to finding out where are we going to eat our food as he props down in the front seat of my car lol.. starting this isn’t easy with all of the medical expenses and me and my families own personal endeavors. This is something that has to happen I’ve made a promise to do so and I’m asking for the help of the public…”

To make donations and support, visit their GoFundMe.