Earlier this month, an individual that goes by the moniker Perkio has been making rounds on social media for impersonating Lil Durk. As such, the apparently successful act has been drawing interest and ire from many of Durk‘s fans, some of who wonder if the actual Chicago star might have an issue.

Fast-forward to today (April 14), when Lil Durk unveils his new visual for “Blocklist,” which sees Perkio front and center as the “Pissed Me Off” rapper, complete with fellow influencer KaylaThayla playing as Durk‘s fiancée India Royale. The Jerry Production-directed clip begins with “Durk” getting caught being unfaithful to his counterpart — he then drives to her house in an attempt to reconcile, only for things to get progressively worse. All-in-all, it’s a perfect match for a song that’s centered around a women being sick and tired of her man’s infidelity to the point of cutting them off:

“Before you block me I’m tryna text you, ‘I’m sorry that I hurt you,’ I’m a street nigga with a name but certain shit just ain’t worth it, and I’m sorry what I did to you, I know you didn’t deserve it, I told you ’bout all the hoes I fucked, you got a little discouraged, told your friends about our problems, shit made me nervous, please don’t put me on that block list ’cause I don’t deserve it…”

“Blocklist” is the latest single from Durk’s seventh studio LP 7220, which came with 18 cuts and additional contributions from Future, Gunna, Summer Walker, and Morgan Wallen. The project also became his first number one solo album on the Billboard 200 thanks to 120,500 first-week units sold. He previously topped that same chart alongside Lil Baby via the joint album The Voice of the Heroes.

Check out Perkio as Lil Durk in the new video for “Blocklist” below.