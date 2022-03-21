Lil Durk’s new album 7220 debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this week, marking the Chicago native’s first solo album to enter the chart at the top spot. 7220 is Durk’s second career No. 1 album following his 2021 joint LP with Lil Baby, The Voice of the Heroes.

According to Billboard, Durk’s fifth studio effort debuted with 120,500 equivalent album units in the U.S. last week, with SEA units comprising 117,500 of those; album sales accounting for 2,500 units and TEA units comprising 500.

7220 also enjoyed the third-biggest sales week for an album this year, only following behind The Weeknd’s Dawn FM, which moved 148,000 units; and Gunna’s DS4Ever with 150,300 units.

“I got a real #1 album,” Durk celebrated the news on Instagram. “I came a long way and really ain’t suppose to be here. I been here 10 years and still feel like a new artist… [I] thank my team and thank my label and the fans.”

“PS [it’s] a real #1 not a fake one,” he added.

The new milestone arrives after Durk claimed he’s now bigger than Drake. Recently appearing on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, the 29-year-old said he’s reached his goal of surpassing the Toronto rap star in terms of influence in his community.

“Shit, to us, in this muthafucka, we bigger than [Drake], you know what I’m sayin’?” Durk said. “We touch people; Drake at a rate where he can stay in the fucking house if he want to. I’m in this muthafucka, in the middle of the trenches with a million dollars doing a fucking interview. That’s why.”

However, Durk gave props to his “Laugh Now Cry Later” collaborator and said he’s had a lasting impact on the youth.

“But nah, shout out to him. [Drake] touch the youth. That’s one thing about him. He touched us and got us hotter than what the fuck we was,” Durk said.

See Durk’s Instagram post about his latest achievement below.