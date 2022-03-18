By Jon Powell
  /  03.18.2022

About a week ago, Lil Durk delivered his latest project 7220, which originally contained 17 songs and additional features from Future, Gunna, Summer Walker, and Morgan Wallen. Today (Mar. 18), he decided to add to that with “Computer Murderers,” a TrillBans and TouchofTrent-produced effort that sees the Chicago star sending some serious messages to his opposition:

Check on your mans, I heard he got hit in his head, but he almost died so I can say his name ’cause he ain’t dead, how you let a nigga vouch for you who just got out the feds? Sneaking pics by Von mural like lil’ bro won’t come out and spin, he ain’t hurt a fly so he ain’t count, I still’ll give him ten, I got hoes I call my sisters, fuckin’ opps, them hoes dead, I don’t let ’em play with Varney, I’m just waitin’ on my chance, if Varney say a nigga dead then the nigga dead…”

Courtesy of his go-to director Jerry Production comes a matching visual that sees Durk living it up in a high-rise that’s presumably somewhere in Chicago. Throughout the clip, the “Sharing Locations” rapper can be seen showing off money, jewelry, his real estate, and much more.

7220 follows last year’s The Voice of the Heroes, a collaborative effort with Lil Baby that contained additional contributions from Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Young Thug, and Rod Wave across 18 songs. As expected, the project became Durk’s first number one on the Billboard 200 thanks to an impressive 150,000 first-week album equivalent units sold. Prior to that Gold-certified success, Durk released The Voice in 2020, a number two effort that saw a deluxe upgrade a month after its initial drop.

Press play on Lil Durk‘s latest visual for “Computer Murderers” below. Expect plenty more visuals to arrive in the near future.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Lil Durk
Music Videos

Trending
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

Pretty Vee on "Wild N' Out," turning funny to money and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

Pretty Vee joins hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a new episode of “Assets ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.16.2021
View More