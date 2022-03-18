About a week ago, Lil Durk delivered his latest project 7220, which originally contained 17 songs and additional features from Future, Gunna, Summer Walker, and Morgan Wallen. Today (Mar. 18), he decided to add to that with “Computer Murderers,” a TrillBans and TouchofTrent-produced effort that sees the Chicago star sending some serious messages to his opposition:

“Check on your mans, I heard he got hit in his head, but he almost died so I can say his name ’cause he ain’t dead, how you let a nigga vouch for you who just got out the feds? Sneaking pics by Von mural like lil’ bro won’t come out and spin, he ain’t hurt a fly so he ain’t count, I still’ll give him ten, I got hoes I call my sisters, fuckin’ opps, them hoes dead, I don’t let ’em play with Varney, I’m just waitin’ on my chance, if Varney say a nigga dead then the nigga dead…”

Courtesy of his go-to director Jerry Production comes a matching visual that sees Durk living it up in a high-rise that’s presumably somewhere in Chicago. Throughout the clip, the “Sharing Locations” rapper can be seen showing off money, jewelry, his real estate, and much more.

7220 follows last year’s The Voice of the Heroes, a collaborative effort with Lil Baby that contained additional contributions from Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Young Thug, and Rod Wave across 18 songs. As expected, the project became Durk’s first number one on the Billboard 200 thanks to an impressive 150,000 first-week album equivalent units sold. Prior to that Gold-certified success, Durk released The Voice in 2020, a number two effort that saw a deluxe upgrade a month after its initial drop.

Press play on Lil Durk‘s latest visual for “Computer Murderers” below. Expect plenty more visuals to arrive in the near future.