Twitter was buzzing on Monday (Feb. 28) after reports claimed Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are giving their marriage a second chance. After announcing the decision to end their 16-year relationship last month, the couple is now trying to work things out, HollywoodLife reports.

A source reportedly told the outlet, “Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together. They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.”

The news has yet to be confirmed, but that didn’t stop fans from reacting to the possible reconciliation online.

“Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet realizing they can’t do any better than Jason Momoa or Lisa Bonet,” one person joked.

“Miguel and his wife separated then came back together in less than six months. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet: the same thing. These people saw how cold it was outside and ran back inside to find comfort. LMAO,” another tweeted.

“Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet realised that it is the absolute ghetto out here, that all the fish in the sea are dead, and got right the fuck back together,” a third person wrote.

As reported by REVOLT, Momoa and Bonet shared a lengthy statement on social media announcing their split last month. The statement was posted on Momoa’s Instagram account, Yahoo notes, but has since been removed.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times,” it read. “A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… Feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy, but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” the statement continued. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become.”

See more reactions on Twitter to Momoa and Bonet’s possible reconciliation below.

Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet when they saw what the streets had to offer pic.twitter.com/OYrIgspeWS — Ashley Ja'Terria (@All_N_Yo_Tweets) February 27, 2022

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet getting back together makes me so happy — Daniel David (@AbuCalves) February 28, 2022

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet getting back together. You know they looked around and saw what was out there and scurried back. pic.twitter.com/9DbjJhYi2u — Aubry Andrews 🦝 (@AubryAndrews) February 28, 2022

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet giving their marriage a second chance is the good news I wanted to hear. I’m genuinely happy when couples work their troubles out. ♥️ — Elizabeth Kim (Liz, Lizzy or 김혜성) 💫 (@zen4ever2us) February 28, 2022

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet after seeing what single life is like pic.twitter.com/V4kS0xrk0a — Kate (@KateThornley3) February 28, 2022

OMG there is hope for the world. https://t.co/csBetMkPk2 — ChiChiMontreal (@ChiChiMontreal) February 28, 2022

Lisa Bonet landed Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa. An icon. A LEGEND. I'm just waiting for her to drop her relationship book so I can study from the master. pic.twitter.com/LALURoZOpA — Rebecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) February 28, 2022

Jason Momoa an Lisa Bonet after realizing the dating game these days… pic.twitter.com/hg9Dd3yL9f — Judy (@jkaystars) February 28, 2022

Miguel and his wife separated then came back together in less than six months. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet: the same thing. These people saw how cold it was outside and ran back inside to find comfort. LMAO. — Motolani Alake (@OneMotolani) February 28, 2022

jason momoa and lisa bonet realizing they cant do any better than jason momoa or lisa bonet https://t.co/FsqI3NesxZ — george. (@georgewashcart) February 28, 2022

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet saw what the dating pool looks like pic.twitter.com/DGZx51sOV1 — Natalie (@eilatan82) February 28, 2022

my theory is they realized nobody else wanted to date them bc imagine trying to date someone who's most recent ex was lisa bonet or jason mamoa https://t.co/XPBgnzzzYk — Kath Barbadoro (@kathbarbadoro) February 28, 2022