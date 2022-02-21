Keke Wyatt is pregnant with her 11th child. The R&B songstress announced the exciting news on Sunday (Feb. 20) in an Instagram post with her husband Zackariah Darring and their growing family.

“My husband, Zackariah David Darring and I are proud to announce that our family will be adding a ‘plus 1’ to the Wyatt Bunch!” she captioned the series of photos. The 39-year-old donned a “Baby Loading” dress, while her kids wore “Big Brother” and “Big Sister” t-shirts and Darring wore a shirt that read, “Here We Go Again. #LastOne.”

Wyatt also poted her maternity photos, for which she wore a red gown that exposed her growing baby bump. The former “R&B Divas: Atlanta” star married Darring in 2018. Two years later, they welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Ke’Riah.

“My husband, Zackariah Darring, and I are so happy to announce that we are expecting our new bundle of joy!” Wyatt announced on social media at the time. “We are excited to welcome the 10th addition to our beautiful family. Stay tuned for the release date and information for my new YouTube Series, The Keke Show, where you will see me balancing Wife, Mommy and Artist!!! Trust me. It’s never a dull moment with my family… My hubby is so happy. His first baby!”

Wyatt also shares children with her ex-husbands Michael Ford, whom she divorced in 2018, and Rahmat Morton.

In 2017, Wyatt revealed that one of her sons, Rahjah, had been diagnosed with cancer. Thankfully, through extensive treatment, the child has been cancer-free since 2018 and Wyatt said he was “healed” in a 2020 YouTube video.

“That was the scariest crap I had ever been through in my life,” she said in the clip about learning of her son’s cancer diagnosis. “… I couldn’t believe it. I said, ‘What kind of cancer?’ And when [the doctor] said, ‘Leukemia,’ honey, my teeth literally started chattering.”

See Wyatt’s posts about her pregnancy below. Congratulations to the happy couple!

