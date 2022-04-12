Last month, Lil Durk unleashed his highly anticipated 7220 album and recruited Atlanta’s very own Gunna for the “What Happened to Virgil” stand out track. Today (Apr. 12), the two joined forces with Cole Bennett to present the official visual for the song, which is dedicated to the unfortunate passing of the legendary American fashion designer and entrepreneur, Virgil Abloh. In “What Happened to Virgil,” both Durk and Gunna reflect on the trauma caused by the death of their loved ones as they show off a production design set that is inspired by Virgil:

Last time you told me you proud of me, you wasn’t proud of me, you was the n***a who doubted me/ I was too mad at you, you love to come kill, you my brother, that shit was a tragedy/ But magically, I got the strategy I was so sick and tired of n***as keep asking me: “Who was the killers between the hood?”

To honor the fashion icon, the video opens up with a quote from the late Virgil: “Life is so short you can’t waste even a day subscribing to what someone thinks you can do versus knowing what you can do.”

The aforementioned 7220 contains 17 songs and features from Future, Morgan Wallen, Summer Walker, and Gunna. According to Hits Daily Double, 7220 is already looking to become Durk‘s first solo number one on the Billboard 200 with a projected 120,000 to 130,000 first-week album equivalent units sold.

Last year, Lil Durk teamed up with Lil Baby for the joint LP The Voice of the Heroes, an 18-track body of work with assists from Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Young Thug, and Rod Wave. That project skyrocketed to number one on the aforementioned chart with 150,000 first-week units, eventually earning the duo a well-deserved Gold certification.

Be sure to press play on “What Happened to Virgil” by Lil Durk featuring Gunna down below.