As Fat Joe would say, “Yesterday’s price is not today’s price.”

Lil Durk stopped by the Nelk Boys’ “Full Send Podcast” to reveal details about his latest album 7220, his relationship, and more.

The rapper’s latest project debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 1 with 120,500 first-week units. This became his first solo project to reach over 100,000 sales.

Host Bob Menery asked Durk how much he would be charged if he decided to start rapping and wanted a feature. The podcasters were visibly shocked when Durk revealed that it would earn him a casual $350,000. “I got receipts too,” said Durk.

The Chicago legend has been one of the hottest rappers in the game for years, but really caught fire after securing a feature on Drake’s “Laugh Now, Cry Later” in 2020. Durk revealed on Gillie Da Kid and Wallo267’s “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast that his album sales projections went from 40,000 to 100,000 immediately following the single’s release. This landed him the first No. 1 single of his career. He also mentioned that he currently has six songs with the Toronto crooner that he is saving for a career “emergency.”

Durkio has been on one hell of a run after the success of “3 Headed Goat” with Lil Baby and Polo G in 2020. The single went on to become the second-highest charting single of his career. He released The Voice later that year as a tribute to his late friend King Von. Von was shot and killed after an altercation in a parking lot with rappers Quando Rondo and Lul Tim. His label released his posthumous album What It Means to Be King earlier this month (March 4). The 19-track-project sold 59,000 units and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Durk released his collaborative project The Voice of the Heroes with Lil Baby last year. The title track was the lead single, and was followed by a tour. Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Young Thug, and Rod Wave contributed guest verses, and production from heavy-hitters Murda Beatz, London on da Track, Wheezy and Turbo tied it all together. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 150,000 first-week sales.