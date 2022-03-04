It has been nearly two years since the untimely demise of the late King Von and it is still a sad case that his time expired before he was able to witness his fullest potential. Though he was only “on” for a couple of years before his transition, Von most certainly made a name for himself and his storytelling abilities will forever remain cemented within his legacy. If there was one thing that the OTF (Only The Family) rapper was going to do, he was going to always deliver in the booth — resonating with the trenches. Today (March 4), King Von’s team did a great deed by gifting us with his posthumous album What It Means To Be King.

His debut album, Welcome To O’Block, was the perfect way for the late Chicago artist to give his fans an audible experience of his life and where he comes from. Having often rapped about the city and his well-respected neighborhood, this album most certainly painted the vivid picture of his cinematic lyrics while portraying his stand-out cadences through each record. The album’s well received feedback only forced the fans’ anticipation for What It Means To Be King to heighten by the day since his team announced its arrival.

King Von was said to have had over 300 unreleased songs recorded during the time of his death, according to his manager, Track. With that in mind, it would be safe to assume that Von’s label will make sure that those records will see the light of day when they are supposed to. Laced with a total of 19 records, What It Means To Be King includes features from 21 Savage, Lil Durk, G Herbo, Polo G, Dreezy, Moneybagg Yo, and more.

Long live Grandson!