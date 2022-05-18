Jack Harlow is currently still in the midst of a heavy promo run for his sophomore LP Come Home the Kids Miss You. Recently, he made a return to the L.A. Leakers, where he provided Justin Credible and DJ Sour Milk with a short-but-sweet freestyle over the instrumental to Snoop Dogg and Pharrell Williams’ classic cut “Drop It Like It’s Hot”:

“I’m not depressed enough for most of y’all, I can’t relate, my life ain’t close to y’alls, I’m in a penthouse playin’ host to y’all, I let you in and show you ’round ’cause I like showin’ off, my girl’s a ten, her skin be lotion soft, we on some freak shit, but it be gross to y’all, I love a lot of shit, but it’s the ladies most of all, I write the songs and hope they know the songs, I go so hard, my bodyguard be dozin’ off because he don’t get off…”

Come Home the Kids Miss You was released earlier this month, complete with 15 songs and additional features from Pharrell, Drake, Justin Timberlake, and Lil Wayne. The project proved to be a commercial success for the Louisville talent, peaking at the number three position on the Billboard 200 thanks to an impressive 113,000 first-week album equivalent units sold. Even better, the album’s most recent single — the Fergie-sampled “First Class,” produced by Angel López, Rogét Chahayed, Charlie Handsome, Jasper Harris, and Harlow himself — topped the Billboard Hot 100 for two non-consecutive weeks, and currently boasts the biggest streaming week of 2022.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Harlow found himself in a bit of (humorous) controversy after admitting that he didn’t know Brandy and Ray J were siblings. This revelation led to a lighthearted back-and-forth between Harlow and Brandy — perhaps a collaboration may spawn from this in the future.

Press play on Jack Harlow‘s L.A. Leakers freestyle below.