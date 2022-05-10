It’s been a little more than two years since Jack Harlow appeared alongside DJ Drama at HOT 97 for Funkmaster Flex’s freestyle series. Quite a lot has changed since — the Kentucky frontrunner has delivered two commercially successful albums, the most recent being last week’s sophomore effort Come Home The Kids Miss You. That project comes with 15 songs and additional features from Pharrell Williams, Drake, Justin Timberlake, and Lil Wayne. Come Home The Kids Miss You is also projected to take the second spot on the Billboard 200 via an impressive 110 to 135 thousand first-week album equivalent units sold.

Today, Harlow makes his return to Funk Flex to remind viewers of his freestyle skills, delivering clever bars over the instrumental for Pharrell Williams’ In My Mind standout “Can I Have It Like That”:

“On and on, and my nuts I’m palmin’, all these phone calls I’m takin’ wit’ Craig Kallman, all this Balmain on my body, I’m embalming, I’m the brand that the world wanna get involved with, when I get that Grammy, I ain’t sendin’ no apology text, I ain’t comin’ to be humble, Flex called me to flex, the times now, you can finally stop callin’ me next, and I’m ’bout to shoot a movie…”

Harlow’s Funk Flex appearance follows last night’s set during “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” which he provided a dope rendition of his latest single “First Class.” That track was produced by Rogét Chahayed, BabeTruth, Charlie Handsome, Jasper Harris, and Nickie Jon Pabón, and samples Fergie and Ludacris’ 2006 hit “Glamorous.” Later this year, Harlow will be heading on tour in support of the album, and — as reported by REVOLT — will see City Girls providing support.

Check out Jack Harlow‘s freestyle for Funk Flex below. If you missed it, you can enjoy Come Home The Kids Miss You here.