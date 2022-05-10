Earlier this month, Jack Harlow officially unveiled his highly anticipated sophomore album Come Home The Kids Miss You. The project is equipped with 15 tracks and features from some music giants like Pharrell Williams, Drake, Lil Wayne, and Justin Timberlake. Leading up to its release were successful singles like “Nail Tech” and “First Class.”

To celebrate the arrival of the album, Jack Harlow didn’t keep fans waiting too long before he revealed the official tour announcement. Just yesterday (May 9), Harlow shared the tour flyer and even added onto the excitement by unveiling City Girls will be coming along for the ride. The group is set to hit the road on Sept. 6 and the nationwide trek will run through the Fall with stops in Nashville, Los Angeles, Miami, San Diego and more.

The pre-sale for Jack Harlow’s “Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour” will start Wednesday, May 11th at 10am local time and general on-sale will begin Friday, May 13th at 10am local time. Tickets and additional information available at https://www.jackharlow.us/tour.

You can check out all of the “Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour” dates below:

Dates with support from City Girls *

(additional dates to be announced)

9/6 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium *

9/8 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

9/10 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall *

9/11 – Austin, TX – Moody Center *

9/13 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre *

9/17 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena *

9/20 – Inglewood, CA – The KIA Forum *

9/23 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater *

9/24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *

9/25- Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum *

9/27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center *

9/28 – Denver, CO – 1STBANK Center *

9/30 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory *

10/1 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena *

10/2 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre *

10/5 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum *

10/8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Liacouras Center *

10/9 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/11 – Washington DC – The Anthem *

10/14 – Miami, FL – PFL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park *

10/1 5 Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center *

10/16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena *