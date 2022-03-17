Jussie Smollett’s family is “very, very happy with today’s developments,” the actor’s lawyer told reporters on Wednesday evening (March 16) as he was leaving Cook County Jail.

As reported by REVOLT, an appeals court agreed with Smollett’s attorneys that he should be released from jail while he attempts to appeal his conviction on five felony counts of disorderly conduct.

The former “Empire” star was released from jail on Wednesday night after posting a personal recognizance bond of $150,000.

According to the Associated Press, Smollett did not speak to reporters as he left the jail. However, his lawyer Nenye Uche did speak to the press and said the actor had not eaten any food and only drank water during his six days in jail, though he did not say why.

Uche also claimed Smollett’s 150-day jail sentence is a result of him being targeted by a racist criminal justice system.

“The real question is: Should Black men be walked into jail for a class 4 felony? Shame on you if you think they should,” he told reporters.(Marc(h 16

As reported, Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 months of probation after he was found guilty of staging a hate crime and filing false police reports in 2019. He was supposed to begin serving the sentence immediately and could have been released in as little as 75 days for good behavior.

On Monday (March 14), Smollett’s lawyers filed an emergency motion to get him released from jail as he appeals the conviction. The 39-year-old was being held in protective custody, but his lawyers argued he was still unsafe at the jail.

Meanwhile, special prosecutor Dan Webb has recommended that Smollett serve “an appropriate amount of prison time,” saying his actions “denigrated hate crimes.”

“His conduct will discourage others who are victims of hate crimes from coming forward and reporting those crimes to law enforcement,” Webb said.