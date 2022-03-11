50 Cent is a busy man, but he always makes time to chime in on the hottest trending topics. Among his latest comments are jokes regarding Jussie Smollett, whose courtroom outburst got his attention.

In an Instagram post shared on Friday (March 11), the “Power” star joked that he will take a page from Smollett’s book if he ever has to appear in court in the near future.

“If i ever go to court again, i don’t care if it’s for a parking ticket,” 50 penned. “i’m gonna say this ‘I AM NOT SUICIDAL, I’M INNOCENT, I COULD HAVE SAID I WAS GUILTY A LONG TIME AGO’ as i walk out.”

50’s post is in reference to statements Smollett made after he learned he was sentenced to 30 months probation, which includes 150 days in Cook County Jail.

“If I did this, then it means that I stuck my fist in the fears of Black Americans in this country for over 400 years and the fears of the LGBT community,” the singer said. “Your honor, I respect you and I respect the jury, but I did not do this. And I am not suicidal. And if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself. And you must all know that.”

As he made his way out of the courtroom, he raised his fist in the air, adding, “I am innocent. I could have said I am guilty a long time ago.”

While the “Empire” star‘s outburst was the butt of 50’s joke, the Cook County sheriff’s office noted it as concerning. As a result, Smollett will be given a comprehensive medical, mental health and security assessment.

Aside from his probation, the singer, who was convicted for making false reports about a hate crime, is also required to pay $120,000 + restitution and a $25,000 fine.

See 50 Cent’s post below.