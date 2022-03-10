By Emil Flemmon
  /  03.10.2022

“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett has been sentenced to 150 days of jail and 30 months of probation, WGN9 reports. He will owe the City of Chicago a little over $120,000 in restitution in addition to a $25,000 fine. After receiving his sentence, he had an emotional outcry claiming his innocence in a Cook County courtroom.

Smollett addressed the judge saying, “Your honor, I respect you and I respect the jury, but I did not do this. And I am not suicidal. And if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself. And you must all know that.”

He was convicted last year of staging and falsifying a homophobic and racist attack to authorities in 2019. The proceedings are considered to be one of the most high-profile cases in Chicago’s history.

Judge James Linn presided over the eight-day trial in late November until December. The actor was found guilty on five counts of disorderly conduct. Given the counts were a low level felony charge, the state of Illinois requires a prison sentence up to three years max. However, Smollett only has a minimal criminal history so major prison time was not a likely outcome.

His defense team requested a motion for a new trial but Judge Linn denied the appeal saying, “We’ve been talking about these very issues for the last couple of years,” he said. “I’ve never had a case that’s been pled as exhaustively as this one.”

The fallen actor testified last year on his behalf vehemently denying any involvement and the allegations against him in connection to the crime. Following his conviction, Nenye Uche, the lead defense attorney, affirmed to file an appeal.

The sentencing will now conclude the end of Smollett’s criminal case, but two federal lawsuits still loom over the 39-year-old’s head. As of now, both lawsuits are pending in a Chicago federal court.

“There’s a side of you that has this arrogance, and selfishness and narcissism that’s just disgraceful,” the judge said. “You’re not a victim of a racial hate crime, you’re not a victim of a homophobic hate crime. You’re just a charlatan pretending to be a victim of a hate crime, and that’s shameful.”

 

Tags in this article:
Tags
Jussie Smollett

Trending
Beyond The Streamer

BK x Tee Grizzley | 'Beyond the Streamer'

In this final episode of “Beyond the Streamer,” Tee Grizzley and Brand & Creative Strategy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.07.2022
Watch

Maxie James | 'Drive What Drives You'

Maxie James, self-taught fashion designer and CEO, drives us through a day in her life ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.09.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
View More