Jussie Smollett has been moved from a psychiatric ward to a regular jail cell. His brother Jocqui Smollett shared the news on Monday (March 14), attributing the update to backing from the actor’s fans.

“So I just got to see him,” he said. ‘Thank you so much for the support, all the hashtag #FreeJussie, it’s working. He’s now been moved to a new jail cell out of the psych ward that has a bed.”

As Jocqui revealed over the weekend, Smollett was placed in a psychiatric ward following some paperwork blunders. Authorities left a note on his door warning others that he was at risk of self-harm — a claim the actor’s sibling adamantly denied.

“I want to just make it clear to folks that he is in no way shape or form at risk to self-harm, and he wants to let folks know that, that he is very stable, he is very strong, he is very healthy and ready to take on the challenge that ultimately has been put up against him,” Jocqui said on Instagram. “This is not right. This is a complete lack of justice. It’s angering, it’s an outrage.”

In the latest update, Smollett’s brother revealed that the “Empire” star has been moved from the unit, where he was forced to sleep on a restrained bed. He thanked all those who have been supporting the #FreeJussie movement and asked them not to let up until the actor is released from jail.

“Thank you so much. That’s really because of all the #FreeJussie that’s been going on. It’s all the pressure we’re applying on Cook County and Cook County Jail,” he said. “Unfortunately, Cook County doesn’t really move until they get bad publicity and so we have to just keep applying pressure, y’all. So keep reposting with #FreeJussie. Keep continuing to call Cook County Jail checking in on him and keep saying that you believe he should be free.”

Jocqui and the Smollett family have been outraged since the singer was sentenced to 150 days in jail. With help from his legal team, they filed an emergency motion demanding his release. As REVOLT previously reported, they cited safety concerns related to threatening messages and COVID-19’s effect on Smollett’s compromised immune system.