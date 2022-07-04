Late last month (June 23), Verzuz took us back to when your biggest issue was running out of room on your walls for Word Up! posters. With the vocal battle between Ray J, Sammie, Omarion and other favorite millennial heartthrobs fresh on our minds, we just got another performance we never knew we needed. Saturday night (July 2), Drake hit the stage with the Backstreet Boys.

After forming in 1993, the Backstreet Boys dominated the pop charts for the 99s and the 2000s. On Saturday, Drake joined them in his hometown of Toronto, Canada for their 1999 hit, “I Want It That Way.” According to fans, Drake’s performance came as a complete surprise. “Drake man. Holy hell. We didn’t even see him at first, he just Morgan Freeman God’ed it and started talking about how he’s the [sixth] Backstreet Boy,” an excited fan said. In disbelief, another added, “BACKSTREET BOYS GOT DRAKE OUT TO SING ‘[I] WANT IT THAT WAY’ FOR TORONTO N2. HELLO, I’M IN SHOCK [RIGHT NOW.]”

Fans relished in the nostalgia with posts like, “Backstreet Boys brought Drake out tonight at their Toronto show. And he [sang] ‘I Want It That Way’ with them. So cool to see if you grew up singing their songs in the 90s.” One user noted how decades later, the chart-topping group that played a role in shaping our teenage years is still relevant: “Drake aside, it’s honestly AMAZING the crowds that the Backstreet Boys is still pulling while STILL sounding great. A testament of TIME.” Another element of the show that seemed to be a hit was the blending of cultures. “The best of both worlds,” a fan said. Another echoed, “Life is not real because why is Drake on stage with the Backstreet Boys wearing a C-Murder T-shirt?”

Check out a clip of the iconic performance and the top tweets below.

Life is not real because why is Drake on stage with the Backstreet Boys wearing a C-Murder T shirt? 🤣😭 https://t.co/5PbIHMmMad — King E (@you_know_e) July 3, 2022

I'm so glad my rescheduled show fell on the second day. Drake man. Holy hell. We didn't even see him at first, he just Morgan Freeman God'ed it and started talking about how he's the 6th Backstreet Boy. — Gemma 🇨🇦 (@BackstreetGem) July 3, 2022

Backstreet Boys brought Drake out tonight at their Toronto show. And he sung "I Want It That Way" with them 🤣🤣. So cool to see if you grew up singing their songs in the 90s 😂pic.twitter.com/eJoBizKlKM — UrbanNoizeRmx (@UrbanNoize2) July 3, 2022

Drake and the Backstreet Boys. The Collab we didn’t know we needed.@StoolBackstage pic.twitter.com/sOqhKmVLZs — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 3, 2022

BACKSTREET BOYS GOT DRAKE OUT TO SING I WANT IT THAT WAY FOR TORONTO N2 HELLO IM IN SHOCK RN pic.twitter.com/3ttrCqR6K7 — sneha 🌩 (@snehadcunha) July 3, 2022

Drake secretly becoming a member of the Backstreet Boys overnight is what we all needed! NOW THE THEIR REMIX VERSION HAS TO HAPPEN!!!! pic.twitter.com/sieaP6x0xC — Kayla Dame (@kayladamee) July 3, 2022

Drake wanted it a certain way Saturday night … the Backstreet way. https://t.co/vMXW4HBBWN — TMZ (@TMZ) July 3, 2022

The best of both worlds.. crazy video.. Drake performing “I want it that way” with Backstreet Boys 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/N9ECcDYOyC — Alabi (@the_Lawrenz) July 3, 2022

Drake aside, it’s honestly AMAZING the crowds that the Backstreet Boys is still pulling while STILL sounding great. A testament of TIME. https://t.co/YYkgzPxhUG — k. matt | kristyn (@heyitskmatt) July 3, 2022

Drake performing with The Backstreet Boys is what dreams are made of pic.twitter.com/zEScgfTksR — Jelly Froglegs (@JellyFroglegs) July 3, 2022

the backstreet boys brought out drake in toronto and he sang “i want it that way” with them 😭pic.twitter.com/gmlgLyOEQ4 — Genius (@Genius) July 3, 2022

I can’t believe this just happened… Drake just joined the backstreet boys for I want it that way! pic.twitter.com/SSGVbGZf3Y — Jelly Froglegs (@JellyFroglegs) July 3, 2022

Reliving the teenage years. And then Drake showing up to the concert – nicely done 👏👏 Drake doing Drake things.@Drake @backstreetboys #BSBTO #Toronto pic.twitter.com/5ENminjv0r — Tarun Dhot (@TarunDhot) July 3, 2022