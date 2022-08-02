Back in June, Drake surprised us all with his seventh studio LP Honestly, Nevermind, a project that saw him stepping further away from his hip hop roots for more electronic-based vibes. Today, the Canadian icon unveiled a new visual from said project for the runaway hit “Sticky,” a Gordo and RY X-produced number that’s filled with raps about Drake‘s high-end lifestyle and everything that comes with it:

“Homer hanging on my neck, the bracelet matches the set, my brother named his ting Nadal, let’s stop all that back and forth over the ‘net, my mama wish I woulda went corporate, she wish I woulda went exec’, I still turn to a CEO so the lifestyle she respect, ayy, two sprinters to Quebec, chérie, où est mon bec? They only givin’ niggas plus ones, so I never pull up to the Met, you know I gotta bring the set, you know I gotta bring the G-Block, you know I gotta bring the D-Block…”

Directed by Theo Skudra, the accompanying clip for “Sticky” matches the song’s subject matter by bringing viewers in to Drake’s typical day. As expected, things are far from what happens to the average human, complete with shots of the OVO boss performing in front of packed crowds, taking private jet trips, going on outdoor excursions with a one-of-one Maybach, and much more. Expect to see plenty of cameos from Drake’s fellow hip hop peers throughout.

Honestly, Nevermind follows the 21-track Certified Lover Boy, which boasted assists from Lil Baby, Lil Durk, JAY-Z, Travis Scott, Future, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Wayne, and more. The album skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard 200 thanks to 613,000 abum equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Press play on Drake‘s “Sticky” video below.