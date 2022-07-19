Drake has no problem showing the world he’s a proud father to his 4-year-old son Adonis Graham. The two are often seen courtside at basketball games, on stage at awards shows or on social media together. But could the 35-year-old, award-winning rapper also have a 23-year-old son? The math says it’s unlikely and the police report says, “nope.”

Today (July 19), news broke that a man was arrested at the “One Dance” artist’s Beverly Hills, California mansion. Although stories circulated today, the intruder was arrested on Friday (July 15). Drake was in Europe at the time of the incident. The jet-setter’s travels were well-documented online. According to TMZ, one of Drake’s employees spotted the uninvited guest near the “God’s Plan” rapper’s pool. The Los Angeles Police Department arrived at the home to question the young adult. The 23-year-old reportedly told the cops that he was Drake’s kid and was simply waiting for his dad to come home.

As the police were unable to confirm his story, the stranger was arrested for misdemeanor trespassing. While Drake nor his team have made any public remarks on the incident, Twitter seems to be having a field day with the story. “Not a 23-year-old intruder [trying] to break into Drake’s house claiming he was his father. Guess he had him when he was 12,” a tweet read. Another person wrote, “Wait, someone went to Drake’s house claiming to be his son?” The post was accompanied by a GIF of Young Money member Nicki Minaj laughing uncontrollably.

One user found humor in a time travel theory. “Clicked comments on a post that said Drake had an intruder that claimed to be his 23-year-old son. The comment said, ‘Adonis from the future’ and I burst out laughing. It should not have been that funny to me,” a user said.

Aside from all the laughs, we’re glad that no one was harmed during this disturbing incident.

Not a 23 year old intruder try to break into Drake house claiming he was his father 😩😩 guess he had him when he was 12 😭 — Lex Coupe✨♎️ (@lex_coupe) July 19, 2022

wait someone went to drake's house claiming to be his son? pic.twitter.com/o4EoESUUIa — sara (@hvdgensempire) July 19, 2022