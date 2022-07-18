Drake hinted that he might’ve been detained by Swedish police following reports from his team that he was not.

In an Instagram post, the Toronto native did a photo dump of his recent Europe vacation and the last slide included a one-page paper that read, “Information for Those Suspected of a Crime and Subsequently Detained.” The form was issued by the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Sweden’s National Police Board.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Drake’s team denied rumors that he was arrested following reports on social media that he had a run in with Sweden law enforcement due to marijuana-related charges while partying at a nearby club on Thursday night (July 14).

According to internal sources, the award-winning rapper was in his hotel in the Swedish capital, completing dispelling reports that he had been arrested at the Stockholm nightclub.

While the 35-year-old’s team did deny the fact that he was arrested, they did not deny reports that the Nothing Was The Same creator had been detained. The rumors, however, did prompt the #FreeDrake hashtag to trend on Twitter.

According to the document shared by the “Come Thru” emcee, the notice included rights of the detainee and detailed that an “interrogation will be held” with the person being detained “as soon as possible.”

The news comes just after the October’s Very Own (OVO) creator revealed that his “OVO Festival” will return to his hometown next month (Aug. 1) and will include a Young Money reunion featuring Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj. The annual event was last held in 2019.

Along with the reunion, the rapper’s OVO Fest will kick off on Thursday, July 28 with a performance by the “All Canadian North Stars,” followed by a performance by Lil Baby and Chris Brown on Friday, July 29 at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage.