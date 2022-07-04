Brittney Griner’s trial in Russia is officially underway and her wife continues to be vocal about her condition. During an appearance on Al Sharpton’s “Keepin’ It Real,” Cherelle Griner encouraged fellow Americans to keep urging the U.S. government to step in to help bring the WNBA superstar home.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 and has been detained by Russian officials ever since. Although Cherelle has not heard Griner’s voice since a little before the incident, she shared what the exchange has been like via written letters.

“Because I am her person, she is always going to write persuasively to make sure I don’t break because she knows I have all these things going on,” said Cherelle. “She’s always trying to be my strong person. She’s telling me she’s okay.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐄 𝐓. 𝐆𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐑 (@cherelletgriner)

She also revealed that the Phoenix Mercury player has admitted that she’s not herself right now. “She’s like, ‘I’m okay, babe. I’m hardened. I’m not me right now. When I come home, it’s going to take a minute to get back to myself, but I’m holding on,'” Cherelle continued. “‘I won’t break until I come home. I won’t let them break me. I know they are trying to, but I’m going to do my best to just hold on until I can come home.'”

Cherelle stressed the importance of ensuring that the pressure on Griner’s case does not go away. She says that with every second that passes by, her wife is struggling, and now is not the time to lose momentum in the fight to bring her home.

“Every second that goes by, BG is struggling,” she said. “She’s struggling. She’s there, terrified. She’s there, alone … Everything about this is just her biggest nightmare, on top of the fact that BG is in a situation where this isn’t even a trial … Nothing about this is justice.”

During the first day of Griner’s trial (July 1), the 31-year-old WNBA superstar did not enter a plea deal. The trial is set to resume on Thursday (July 7).