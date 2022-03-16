/ 03.16.2022
“We remain in constant contact with her family, her representation, the WNBA and NBA. We love and support Brittney and at this time our main concern is her safety, physical and mental health, and her safe return home,” Mercury said in a statement.
Given the U.S.’ involvement in the Ukraine and Russia conflict, Secretary of State Antony Blinken generally noted that the country would “provide every possible assistance” to Americans being detained overseas. Allred has since confirmed that they are purposely keeping mum about the case of the WNBA star so they have a better chance of getting her out of the nation.
