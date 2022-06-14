Today (June 14), it was announced that WNBA player Brittney Griner’s Russian detention would be extended at least through July 2, according to CNN.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the athlete has been in the custody of Russian officials since February after airport authorities allegedly found vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage, which is illegal in the country.

The 31-year-old Phoenix Mercury center played for the Russian women’s basketball team UMMC Ekaterinburg during the WNBA’s off-season which led many to believe it was her reason for traveling through the area at the time.

If found guilty, Griner faces up to 10 years in prison. In mid-May, her pre-trial detention was extended. Now, she must wait even longer.

Her Mercury teammates Brianna Turner and Diana Taurasi, along with head coach Vanessa Nygaard released a statement about the situation.

“Today we had a meeting with the State Department about BG. I’m confident in the State Department and the work that they’re doing. They encouraged us to keep speaking her name, to keep holding them accountable to bring BG back home as soon as possible,” Turner said.

“We’re here to do whatever we can to amplify and keep BG at the forefront, which is more important than any basketball game and anything else that’s going on in our lives. We want BG to come home as soon as possible. It’s number one on our list,” Taurasi shared.

Their head coach added, “We are on day 116 since BG has been wrongfully detained. It was great to hear from the State Department that we should continue to amplify that message and that we should continue to press all those who have any influence or power to help bring BG home. She’s our teammate, she’s an American and we want her back home.”

We will continue to hope for her safe return.