If you’re looking for a job with a light to moderate workload and great pay, you may want to consider reaching out to Snoop Dogg.

Yesterday (June 7), the “Gin and Juice” icon announced via Twitter that he was raising his blunt roller’s pay due to “inflation.”

“Inflation. Their salary went up!!” the Long Beach, California native said in response to Uber Facts posting that “Snoop Dogg employs a full-time blunt roller who makes between $40,000 and $50,000 a year.”

In October 2019, during an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show” alongside actor Seth Rogen, Snoop shared that he simply doesn’t have the time to roll his weed.

“I don’t have time,” he said. “The motherfucker rolls them and puts them in the package. Timing – that motherfucker’s timing is impeccable. That’s his J-O-B, his occupation. On his resumé, it says, ‘What do you do?’ ‘I’m a blunt roller. P-B-R – professional blunt roller. If you’re great at something I need, I’m hiring you,” he continued.

Interested in the perks of the job? The Chronic artist added, “That’s somewhere between $40,000 and $50,000 a year. Free weed, motherfucking all paid expenses. Everything free I get, he gets. I go get some free clothes, I give him some.”

The lucky employee might find it helpful to use rolling papers customized by the hip hop living legend. He previously released Snoop Dogg’s Rolling Words: A Smokable Songbook. The title is pretty much self-explanatory. It’s a book filled with rolling papers that have lyrics to the rapper’s most popular songs. The binding of the book was designed so that you can strike a match on it.

Once all that rolling and indulging has taken place, Snoop will still make sure you’re well taken care of. He also has a cookbook, From Crook to Cook, just in case you have the munchies.

Inflation. Their salary went up!! https://t.co/BCtOVHMN4W — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) June 7, 2022