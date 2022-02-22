Snoop Dogg‘s cookbook is back on the Amazon bestsellers list following his performance at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen, which the rapper released nearly three years ago, is now among the Top 10 bestsellers of the week. The book has also cemented a position atop Amazon’s lists of cooking humor and celebrity cookbooks.

Snoop‘s book originally dropped in October 2018, giving fans 50 recipes inspired by family staples and some of his favorite California dishes. It features instructions on how to make bologna sandwiches and baked mac and cheese as well as more high-end dishes like lobster thermidor and filet mignon.

“It is special to see how many people are now buying Snoop’s cookbook, while it has been on the market for a while,” said a spokesperson for publishing house Chronicles Books. “That is really because of the Super Bowl but also because of his presentation of the Puppy Bowl, in which he and his good friend Martha Stewart draw attention to adopting shelter dogs.”

While Snoop has always been on his grind, his Super Bowl performance has been succeeded by a slew of amazing opportunities. The emcee recently featured in Gucci’s “Love Parade” campaign and is gearing for the release of “American Song Contest” — his music-based reality television show with Kelly Clarkson. He is also preparing to take the stage in several shows, including sold-out concerts featuring Ice Cube and Warren G, and his annual 4/20 event, which is set to take place at Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena this year.

If that wasn’t already a lot, Snoop Dogg is also working with two record labels. As he consults at Def Jam, he is planning the transformation of the newly-acquired Death Row Records. As REVOLT previously reported, he intends to make it an NFT label and wants it to be “the first major [label] in the metaverse.”