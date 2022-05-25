I’m sure we’ve all passed on a cool opportunity before due to prior obligations, but imagine doing it for one that paid $2 million. Well, if you’re Snoop Dogg, you can definitely relate.

In a Tuesday (May 24) episode of Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper revealed that Michael Jordan once requested to book him for a gig, but he had to decline.

“One of the craziest deals I turned down was $2 million to DJ for a Michael Jordan event, and I turned it down,” Snoop began. “And I’ve never met Michael Jordan, and I wanna meet him. Cause I was doing some other shit, I had shit to do and I had way more customers before I get to you,” the West Coast rapper said as he laughed. “Nah, but I never met Michael Jordan, and I wanna meet him, and I wanna meet him on a different – I don’t wanna meet him on no DJing. I wanna meet him as a fan, as a boss,” he added.

The Long Beach, California native continued the conversation by admitting that he’s been a long-time fan of the NBA legend.

“It’s like, ‘Mike, I’ve loved you since North Carolina, I’m a big fan of yours, I love what you do, you one of the greatest to ever do it. Give me a couple of secrets on how you did this. Can I get a picture with you? You wanna smoke a blunt? Hey man, it’s been real,’” Snoop said.

As the podcast went on, the “Gin and Juice” rapper shared that Jordan inspired him as a Black man. Snoop even said he’s admired his talents since his “Dawg Pound” days.

“How couldn’t I [look up to him a lot]? I’m a Black man,” he said. “I watched him at North Carolina as a freshman do his thing and beat Georgetown. I was a Georgetown fan back then, Dawg Pound, Georgetown Hoyas. So I had to fall in love with him cause he hit my team. Then the next year, I saw him win the Player of the Year, then I saw him do his thing with the [Chicago] Bulls and he hit 63 on [Larry] Bird and broke his ankle. I’m like, ‘This muthafucka’s different!’ Then his first Championship came through us – he had to beat the Lakers.”

The “Ain’t No Fun” artist rounded out his praises by talking about respect. “So think about what I just told you: he hit the Georgetown Hoyas which was my team, he hit the Lakers which was my team, so it’s respect,” he said. “You earn respect through competition I think, and you can honor that. As far as if you box somebody, you may talk shit about them then once y’all finish boxing, you like, ‘This muthafucka can really fight.’ Y’all end up hugging and shaking [hands], you be like, ‘You know what? You a bad muthafucka, I respect you, dawg.

Hopefully Jordan will hear about this interview and the two can finally meet.