Snoop Dogg stopped by the Nelk Boys’ Full Send Podcast to discuss his latest projects. The podcast was filmed inside of his house in front of a green-screen with a city view. Snoop discussed his Super Bowl performance in February alongside Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blidge, 50 Cent, and Eminem.

Snoop’s high feature price is just for a verse. However, if a video were to accompany it, he says that would run another $250k. “You’ll get about 16 bars,” he said. “And when it’s time to do the video, I need to get another $250,000 up out of you. And you only got an hour so get to filming.”

Snoop also spoke about his recent Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT and acquisition of his label Death Row Records. He reveals that he is turning Death Row into an NFT label, and is removing the music from Spotify and Apple because the artists didn’t get paid correctly. “What the fans have to understand is that this is called show business. And a lot of the times, we give them the show without having our business together. So, now we’re getting our business right. But the show must go on.” Snoop says he will eventually put the music back on the streaming platforms, but first wants to give the artists on the label ownership.

Snoop broke down the thinking behind his decision. “In the web3 space, when you buy and trade art, whatever it is that you trade in collectibles, the consumer has the ability to trade it, to make money off it, and then you’re able to get percentages off of it from the secondary and third market, right? So picture that but with music.”

The legendary rapper has been a thought leader in the NFT space. He and his son recently collaborated to introduce the first-ever digital weed farms as NFTs. He revealed his plans to potentially re-record his albums like Taylor Swift and release them again. Snoop also spoke about his involvement with Dr. Dre early in his career.

“Discovering me through Dr. Dre – we had a mixtape with the group 213 – me, Warren G and Nate Dogg and this mixtape, Warren G used to move around with it. And he happened to be at this bachelor party that was an NWA party. Cus he and Dre were step-brothers,” he said. “So he happened to slide the music in when the music stopped. Dre was interested, Warren G told him what it was, set up the meeting, recorded the song that was on the cassette. And then from that song, we built a brotherhood. And the rest is history.”

The legendary rapper and the Nelk Boys smoked weed and Snoop revealed that he can rap a blunt in under 30 seconds. The episode was fittingly released on 4/20.