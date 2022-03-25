Snoop Dogg knows a hit when he sees one. The 50-year-old rapper, actor, and entrepreneur revealed on Kelly Clarkson’s “American Song Contest” that he will soon be dropping a record with BTS.

“I got a group named BTS that’s waiting on me to do a song with them right now,” he told the show’s hosts. “And I’m trying to figure out if I got time to do that s–t.” He admitted he didn’t know how big they were, so he asked his nephew (knowing Snoop, that could mean anybody).

“[He] showed me five motherfuckers who look like the Asian New Edition,” says Snoop. “I said okay.”

Both artists know a lot about hit records. BTS currently holds the record for most No. 1 singles (six) in a decade. For reference, Drake and Justin Bieber have three apiece, while The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and Young Thug tie for two.

Uncle Snoop has been having a huge year. He dropped his album B.O.D.R. (Bacc on Death Row) and performed at the 2022 Superbowl Halftime Show in February. He also announced that he acquired the label that signed him, Death Row Records.

Snoop has been outspoken for years about his desire to own the label, but was previously denied by its parent company eOne. When they sold the label to Blackstone Records’ MNRK Music Group, Snoop saw his chance and took it. Death Row Records was founded in 1992 by Dr. Dre and Suge Knight as an indirect response to the breakup of N.W.A. and a jab at former manager Jerry Heller.

Rapper and television executive 50 Cent revealed that he is currently working on a show about Snoop’s life. “A Moment In Time: Murder Was the Case” will depict Snoop’s first-degree murder trial in 1995. The trial happened to coincide with the release of his debut album Doggystyle, which was certified four times platinum the following year.