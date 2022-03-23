By Angel Saunders
  /  03.23.2022

Today, March 23, Tinashe will appear on former American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson’s self-titled TV show.

In a preview of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the R&B princess revealed that the first album she ever purchased with her money was Britney Spears’ Baby One More Time and that later working with her for their song “Slumber Party” was “surreal.”

“It still feels really surreal to be able to work with somebody you’ve like you know, idolized your entire life.”

The “2 On” singer added, “And to see her star-power as well, when you’re actually on the stage with her and filming a video with her and the camera is rolling, you just see that character come out of her and you’re like, ‘Oh wow, that’s Britney Spears.’”

The song was released in 2016 and the pair shot a video for the single, which shows them at a sexy mansion party. Spears’ fiance, Sam Asghari, is the popstar’s love interest in the video. In addition to the music video, Tinashe and Spears have also performed the song in Vegas and at a B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash show in Chicago.

While on the topic of Chicago, Tinashe is among the performers set to perform at Lollapalooza’s Chicago festival taking place July 28 – 31 in the historic Grant Park. The lineup was released yesterday and features the likes of J. Cole and Lil Baby. Hip-hop newcomer Coi Leray will also be taking the stage.

Her latest album, 333, was released in August 2021 and earlier this month, the deluxe version with new music was announced. Tinashe has put out two singles this year, “Naturally” and “X,” and has been making her rounds on the TV show circuit as just last week she performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Tune in to “The Kelly Clarkson Show” today to see what other gems Tinashe will be dropping.

