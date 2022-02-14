Back in August, Tinashe blessed her fans with her 333 album. Since then, she has kept the momentum going by dropping off high-quality visuals for tracks like “Bouncin,” “X,” and “I Can See the Future” from the project. She is now currently gearing up to present the deluxe version of 333, and the first taste officially arrived today with her new “Naturally” visual. The freshly released clip pays homage to gory rural horror movies like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. On the song, Tinashe sings over some production courtesy of M-Phazes & Midi Jones:

I been wondering why we do, I’m at the highest of highs, can I have you back, maybe just for the night?/ Baby, I can see the ecstasy when you with me, I know, ain’t no time for jealousy, but I can see don’t get you like I do/ Oh, oh your body knows me, baby (Knows me, baby) Knows me, baby

Just let me show you, baby

You know it comes naturally, your body knows me, baby (Knows me, baby)/ Knows me, baby, hte shit that drives you crazy/ You know it comes naturally, when, now and then, I think about all the nights that we spent/ Don’t pretend, way too close to just act like a friend

Prior to the aforementioned 333 album, Tinashe was busy treating fans with loose tracks like Buddy-assisted “Pasedena,” HMU For A Good Time,” “Let Me Down Slowly,” “Rascal (Superstar),” and “Dance Like Nobody’s Watching” with Iggy Azalea. In terms of assists, she also linked up with Rejjie Snow and grouptherapy for Rejjie Snow’s single “Disco Pantz” and hopped on “Lean On Me” by Cheat Codes all within the last year.

Be sure to press play on Tinashe’s brand new music video for “Naturally” down below.