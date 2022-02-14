By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2022

Back in August, Tinashe blessed her fans with her 333 album. Since then, she has kept the momentum going by dropping off high-quality visuals for tracks like “Bouncin,” “X,” and “I Can See the Future” from the project. She is now currently gearing up to present the deluxe version of 333, and the first taste officially arrived today with her new “Naturally” visual. The freshly released clip  pays homage to gory rural horror movies like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. On the song, Tinashe sings over some production courtesy of M-Phazes & Midi Jones:

I been wondering why we do, I’m at the highest of highs, can I have you back, maybe just for the night?/ Baby, I can see the ecstasy when you with me, I know, ain’t no time for jealousy, but I can see don’t get you like I do/ Oh, oh your body knows me, baby (Knows me, baby) Knows me, baby
Just let me show you, baby

You know it comes naturally, your body knows me, baby (Knows me, baby)/ Knows me, baby, hte shit that drives you crazy/ You know it comes naturally, when, now and then, I think about all the nights that we spent/ Don’t pretend, way too close to just act like a friend

Prior to the aforementioned 333 album, Tinashe was busy treating fans with loose tracks like Buddy-assisted “Pasedena,” HMU For A Good Time,” “Let Me Down Slowly,” “Rascal (Superstar),” and “Dance Like Nobody’s Watching” with Iggy Azalea. In terms of assists, she also linked up with Rejjie Snow and grouptherapy for Rejjie Snow’s single “Disco Pantz” and hopped on “Lean On Me” by Cheat Codes all within the last year.

Be sure to press play on Tinashe’s brand new music video for “Naturally” down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Music Videos
Tinashe

Trending
Bet On Black

Black Excellence | 'Bet on Black'

In the final round and season finale of “Bet on Black,” the finalists detail how ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.08.2022
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
Assets Over Liabilities

Pretty Vee on "Wild N' Out," turning funny to money and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

Pretty Vee joins hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a new episode of “Assets ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.16.2021
View More