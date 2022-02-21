Headlines surrounding Britney Spears and her likeness have been a whirlwind this past year, mainly due to the victorious and official termination of her conservatorship after more than 13 long years. Luckily for invested fans, they’re about to get the inside scoop and then some, straight from the source herself.

The news was announced today (Feb. 21) that Britney Spears has landed a massive publishing deal for a tell-all memoir, Variety has confirmed with a source close to Spears.

Page Six first reported that the agreement is worth as much as $15 million and that Simon & Schuster reportedly won the bidding war involving multiple other publishers. The book will provide Spears’ accounts of and commentary her music career, her relationship with her family, and noteworthy moments throughout her monumental career.

Spears has reportedly been planning to pen her own side of the story after she was disappointed with the claims made in her younger sister Jamie Lynn’s book, “Things I Should Have Said,” which as released in January this year.

Britney made sure her fans knew her position loud and clear, as she took to social media to express her thoughts. She wrote on Instagram at the time: “Congrats best seller…..The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk s—t but your f—king lying…..I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me !!!! I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn.”

Spears had been living under a court-ordered conservatorship placed by her father, Jamie Spears, since 2007. Be sure to keep an eye out for the forthcoming tell-all memoir by Britney Spears coming soon.