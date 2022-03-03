Back in August, Tinashe blessed her fans with her fifth studio LP 333, a 16-track offering that sees additional contributions from Jeremih, Kaash Paige, ABSOLUTELY, Wax Motif, Buddy, Kudzai, and Quiet Child. Today (Mar. 3), the Cali-based star reveals a deluxe edition of 333 that adds on four new songs for fans to enjoy.

In addition to new collaborations alongside Channel Tres and Christian Blue, 333 (Deluxe) also includes the Valentine’s Day drop “Naturally,” a Dallas Caton, M-Phazes, and Midi Jones-produced offering that sees her offering a presumed ex a nighttime of infidelity:

“I’ve been wondering why, with you, I’m at the highest of highs, can I have you back, maybe just for tonight? Baby, I can see the ecstasy, when you’re with me, I know, ain’t no time for jealousy, but I see she don’t get you like I do, oh-uh, your body knows me, baby, knows me, baby, just let me show you, baby, you know it comes naturally, your body knows me, baby, knows me, baby, the shit that drives you crazy, you know it comes naturally…”

333 came three years after Songs For You, another critically acclaimed effort that boasted 15 cuts and assists from G-Eazy, 6LACK, and Ms Banks. In addition to being named in REVOLT’s “Top R&B Projects” list for 2019, Songs For You also landed within the top 20 of Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart.

During her appearance on the red carpet for Billboard’s Women in Music 2022 event, Tinashe spoke on her reasons behind liberating 333 (Deluxe):

“I think it gives the album a little bit more life, you know. You can do more videos, you can do more performances. I went on tour soon after putting out this album, so I wanted to make sure that I was able to continue the era … keep surprising people with more content.”

Enjoy 333 (Deluxe) below.