It’s been a couple of years since Omah Lay dropped off the EPs Get Layd and What Have We Done. Since then, the Nigerian star has delivered equally dope cuts like “Understand” and “Free My Mind” — he’s also collaborated with the likes of DJ Neptune, Gyakie, and Ajebo Hustlers.

Today (Mar. 4), he adds to that with “Attention,” an infectious cut that sees him alongside past collaborator Justin Bieber. Produced by HARV and Avedon, the track sees both artists lamenting over what sounds like a one-sided relationship:

“Little love and some affection on the side, little trust and some passion would be nice, it’s all I desire, I need it, I cannot deny, oh, ayy, I don’t see something, for my eyes only, ain’t no еmoji, cry him only, ah, ain’t no emoji, my mind’s lonely, lately, I been losin’ my mind, certain things I can’t find, in the middle of the night, I’m still up, I’m still tryna decide, should I drink up? Smoke up? I need some freedom…”

“Attention” also comes with a beautiful matching visual courtesy of Colin Tilley that sees the international duo in the midst of a bonfire with some friends. Despite what’s taking place around them, it’s clear that other things have them distracted — one particular scene shows Omah Lay imagining sitting in a room as a woman floats in front of him.

Omah Lay and Justin Bieber last connected on a remix of Bieber’s hit single “Peaches,” which also featured fellow Nigerian talent Alpha P. The original version of that song saw assists from Daniel Caesar and GIVĒON and was taken from Bieber’s sixth studio LP Justice, which saw additional contributions from Khalid, Chance The Rapper, The Kid LAROI, Dominic Fike, BEAM, Burna Boy, and Benny Blanco.

Press play on Justin Bieber and Omah Lay’s “Attention” video below.