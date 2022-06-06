It has been more than 100 days since Brittney Griner was first arrested in Russia. Following her detainment, a plethora of supporters, fellow WNBA players, and other sports team franchises have voiced their concerns over her conditions.

The latest to speak out in support of Griner is Carmelo Anthony, who is also a fellow Syracuse University alumni. Anthony posted the clip to his Instagram over the weekend and urged others to be informed, share what is going on. He also included a call to action.

“Today is the 105th day that our friend, sister, teammate, Brittney Griner has been wrongfully detained in Russia,” reads his caption. “Day 105! It is time to bring her home. Let’s bring attention to this matter by sharing BG’s story and signing the petition: WeAreBG.org #WeareBG”

The 31-year-old WNBA player has been detained in Russia since Feb. 17 after being arrested in an airport near Moscow. Russian officials claimed at the time that they found cannabis oil in her luggage, an offense that carries a 10-year prison sentence.

On May 13, Griner’s lawyer told the Associated Press that she was denied home detention and her detainment was extended by a month. Ten days prior to that, her lawyer declared her as “wrongfully detained.”

Griner’s wife spoke with “Good Morning America” last week, mentioning she communicates with Griner “sporadically” and wishes to meet with President Joe Biden.

United States athletes have consistently showed up in support of Griner. The Boston Celtics recently wore shirts that read: “We Are BG” and the WNBA is also honoring Griner with a “BG 42” decal on all of their courts. Recently, NBA commissioner Adam Silver revealed the league is working to help her release.

You can view Carmelo Anthony’s video in full down below.